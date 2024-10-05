Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg Sells 8,901 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 8,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $603,398.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 8,901 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.47, for a total transaction of $591,649.47.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 8,901 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $609,184.44.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,013 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $299,276.10.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $283,596.48.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $293,610.48.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 14,397 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $822,788.55.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

ZM opened at $68.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of -0.04. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $74.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group raised Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.68.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $381,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,470,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $763,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 62.6% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 91,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

