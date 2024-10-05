Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright Sells 20,000 Shares

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $395,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,638,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,169,333.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LBRT opened at $20.51 on Friday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,809,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 48.0% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,385,000 after buying an additional 642,700 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,961,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,754,000 after acquiring an additional 594,051 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Liberty Energy by 60.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,437,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,775,000 after acquiring an additional 539,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 345.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 573,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 444,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Stories

