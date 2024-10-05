MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria Sells 3,556 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 3,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $911,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,342,968.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MongoDB Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $265.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.97 and its 200 day moving average is $290.91. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.74 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MDB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 682.4% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.