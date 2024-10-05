Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust Sells 13,605 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 13,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $587,872.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,823,676.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of TWST opened at $43.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.77. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $60.90.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.71). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 74.63% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWST. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TWST

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 171,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 44,349 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $1,144,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 32.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 55,124 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 134,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 37,376 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.