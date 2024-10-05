TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Dennis Polk Sells 15,689 Shares

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Polk sold 15,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,834,514.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,751,172.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SNX opened at $117.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.24. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $133.85.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $14.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 786.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 24,895 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.57.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

