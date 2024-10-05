Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Patrick W. Smith Sells 4,767 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.14, for a total value of $1,926,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,925,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,133,748.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $421.80 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.63 and a 12-month high of $422.33. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 123.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $363.44 and a 200 day moving average of $322.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $653,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 8.2% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $2,413,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

