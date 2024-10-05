Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC) Director Timothy A. Springer Buys 80,301 Shares of Stock

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) Director Timothy A. Springer bought 80,301 shares of Cartesian Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,813,196.58. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,023,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,176,636.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cartesian Therapeutics Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RNAC opened at $24.52 on Friday. Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79.

Get Cartesian Therapeutics alerts:

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. Research analysts predict that Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cartesian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Cartesian Therapeutics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RNAC

Institutional Trading of Cartesian Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $351,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $49,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,431,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $811,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cartesian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.