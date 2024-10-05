Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC) Director Timothy A. Springer Buys 80,301 Shares of Stock

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) Director Timothy A. Springer bought 80,301 shares of Cartesian Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,813,196.58. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,023,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,176,636.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Cartesian Therapeutics Trading Up 7.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ RNAC opened at $24.52 on Friday. Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79.
Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. Research analysts predict that Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $351,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $49,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,431,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $811,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.
