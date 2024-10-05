Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Up 0.1% This Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC on major exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $107.80 million and $5.41 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000782 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 107,748,790 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

