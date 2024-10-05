Catizen (CATI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $155.73 Million

Catizen (CATI) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. During the last seven days, Catizen has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. Catizen has a total market cap of $155.73 million and approximately $131.96 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catizen token can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00000893 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.52 or 0.00251651 BTC.

About Catizen

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,426,933 tokens. Catizen’s official message board is medium.com/catizen. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai. Catizen’s official website is catizen.ai.

Buying and Selling Catizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 280,426,933 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.55281538 USD and is up 16.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $98,471,190.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 280,426,933 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.55281538 USD and is up 16.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $98,471,190.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/."

