CyberConnect (CYBER) Trading 20.6% Lower This Week

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, CyberConnect has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. One CyberConnect token can currently be purchased for $2.98 or 0.00004795 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberConnect has a total market capitalization of $80.55 million and approximately $16.78 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

CyberConnect Profile

CyberConnect’s launch date was August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,007,517 tokens. The official message board for CyberConnect is buildoncyber.medium.com. CyberConnect’s official website is cyber.co. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber.

Buying and Selling CyberConnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 27,007,517 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 2.98547229 USD and is up 5.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $17,206,475.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

