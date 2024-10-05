TokenFi (TOKEN) Trading 20.7% Lower Over Last Week

TokenFi (TOKEN) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, TokenFi has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. TokenFi has a total market capitalization of $49.85 million and $3.66 million worth of TokenFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TokenFi Profile

TokenFi launched on October 26th, 2023. TokenFi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. TokenFi’s official Twitter account is @tokenfi. The Reddit community for TokenFi is https://reddit.com/r/tokenfi. TokenFi’s official website is tokenfi.com.

Buying and Selling TokenFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenFi (TOKEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TokenFi has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,000,019,789 in circulation. The last known price of TokenFi is 0.05012488 USD and is up 3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $3,542,597.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tokenfi.com.”

