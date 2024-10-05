NYM Price Tops $0.0767 on Top Exchanges (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. One NYM token can currently be bought for about $0.0767 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges. NYM has a total market cap of $61.32 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NYM has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NYM Token Profile

NYM’s genesis date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 799,094,394 tokens. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 799,094,394.200005 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.07418981 USD and is down -3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $1,070,757.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

