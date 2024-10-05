BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Trading Down 5.1% Over Last Week (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $773.29 million and approximately $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for about $62,268.06 or 1.00052156 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008614 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00013841 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001014 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007439 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00055758 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 62,085.11554159 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

