Ethereum (ETH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $12.30 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $291.32 billion and $12.30 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $2,420.14 or 0.03888670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00041575 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007692 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013260 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007530 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,375,248 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

