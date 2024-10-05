Bitcoin (BTC) Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,229.99 billion and approximately $24.14 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $62,235.60 on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $324.06 or 0.00520706 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00030322 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00073952 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000157 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,763,368 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
