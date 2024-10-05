SLERF (SLERF) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.47 Million

SLERF (SLERF) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. In the last week, SLERF has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. SLERF has a total market capitalization of $72.95 million and approximately $7.47 million worth of SLERF was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SLERF token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SLERF alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.82 or 0.00251973 BTC.

About SLERF

SLERF’s total supply is 499,997,750 tokens. SLERF’s official Twitter account is @slerfsol. SLERF’s official website is www.slerf.wtf/raids.

Buying and Selling SLERF

According to CryptoCompare, “SLERF (SLERF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. SLERF has a current supply of 499,997,750. The last known price of SLERF is 0.14517974 USD and is up 4.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $7,988,344.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.slerf.wtf/raids.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SLERF directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SLERF should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SLERF using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SLERF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SLERF and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.