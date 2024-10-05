Prom Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $95.29 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $5.22 or 0.00008390 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $95.29 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008614 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00013841 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,268.06 or 1.00052156 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001014 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007439 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.1708201 USD and is up 2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $1,182,150.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

