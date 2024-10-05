Crypterium (CRPT) Market Capitalization Tops $691,034.13

Crypterium (CRPT) traded down 60.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. Crypterium has a market cap of $691,034.13 and approximately $27.71 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crypterium has traded 87.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crypterium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crypterium alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.82 or 0.00251973 BTC.

Crypterium Token Profile

Crypterium launched on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 94,658,157 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium.

Crypterium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium Token (CRPT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used within the Crypterium platform for transactions. Each transaction burns a portion of CRPT, reducing its total supply over time. Crypterium, co-founded by Vladimir Gorbunov, Gleb Markov, and Steven Parker, is a financial platform integrating a mobile wallet, instant cryptocurrency payments, and an exchange to bridge traditional financial systems and cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.