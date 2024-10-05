XYO (XYO) One Day Volume Hits $1.06 Million

XYO (XYO) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One XYO token can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $80.03 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008614 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00013841 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,268.06 or 1.00052156 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001014 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007439 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00581797 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $1,203,148.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.