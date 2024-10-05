STP (STPT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $86.42 Million

STP (STPT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. STP has a total market cap of $86.42 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STP token can now be bought for $0.0445 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, STP has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008614 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00013841 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,268.06 or 1.00052156 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001014 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007439 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000038 BTC.

STP Profile

STP is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04373925 USD and is up 1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $4,002,039.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.