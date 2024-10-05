SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $20,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Hofer & Associates. Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,636,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,304,050. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $67.58.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

