Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,342.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. Redburn Atlantic raised Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.64.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

ZBRA traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $366.72. 216,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,426. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $194.59 and a 52 week high of $375.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.76 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $343.89 and a 200 day moving average of $319.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

