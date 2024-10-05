Thrive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 620 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 117.7% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $118.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $169.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.48.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,762,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.07. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,812. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,812. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.83 per share, for a total transaction of $80,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,284.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.