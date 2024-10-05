Thrive Wealth Management LLC Sells 186 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.86. The company had a trading volume of 241,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,492. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $142.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.12.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

