Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Takes $8.13 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,134,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,977,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.8% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,929,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,596,000 after purchasing an additional 890,764 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,287,000 after purchasing an additional 843,389 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 162.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,223,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,055,000 after purchasing an additional 756,464 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17,863.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 414,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 412,645 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $189.68. 949,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.44 and a 200-day moving average of $178.73. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $190.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

