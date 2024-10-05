Thrive Wealth Management LLC Makes New $445,000 Investment in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,055,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,038,000 after purchasing an additional 420,053 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 578,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,451,000 after purchasing an additional 14,535 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $66,059,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 217,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 198,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $143.90. The stock had a trading volume of 650,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,461. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $150.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.57 and a 200 day moving average of $139.04.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

