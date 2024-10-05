Peoples Bank KS Buys 1,764 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Peoples Bank KS raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,109,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,746,000 after acquiring an additional 68,342 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.15. The stock had a trading volume of 27,884,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,181,934. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $228.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.00 and its 200 day moving average is $208.13.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

