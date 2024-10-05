Thrive Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 81.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Fair Isaac stock traded down $23.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,912.31. The company had a trading volume of 121,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,251. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,774.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,495.34. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $811.99 and a 1-year high of $1,962.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 100.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. The company had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. Analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,775.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,065,174.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 3,500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,714.18, for a total transaction of $5,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,919 shares in the company, valued at $34,144,751.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,370 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

