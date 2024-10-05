HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys 530 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,833,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,346,344. The company has a market capitalization of $112.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.26. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.21.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

