Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.76. The stock had a trading volume of 14,285,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,074,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.57. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $71.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day moving average is $60.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.18.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

