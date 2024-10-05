HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 16,519 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,519 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $785,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Realty Income by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 574,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,992,000 after purchasing an additional 35,569 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 97,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 17,925 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Realty Income by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 92,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 60,315 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.4 %

O stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.12. 3,450,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,819,288. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $63.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.31.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.2635 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.