HBW Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 434,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,311,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 62,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,126. The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.84 and a fifty-two week high of $207.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.79.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.