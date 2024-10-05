HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 8,032 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,323 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,032 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 12,837 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.5 %

SBUX traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $96.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,997,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,679,972. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.40.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. DZ Bank downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.12.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

