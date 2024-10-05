Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Cuts Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lowered its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,061 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 274,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,512,000 after buying an additional 68,270 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 77,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 22,481 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $987,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 170.2% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $100.38. 4,916,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,089,879. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

