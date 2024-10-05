Baby Doge Coin Price Hits $0.0000 (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $297.25 million and approximately $13.29 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

BABYDOGE is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 202,640,501,378,516,740 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 202,640,501,923,913,600 with 153,575,415,836,345,760 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 7.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 180 active market(s) with $15,947,181.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

