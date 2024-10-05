Hedera Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $2.03 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and approximately $45.96 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hedera has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0539 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00041722 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013260 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007546 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000544 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,652,680,131 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,652,680,130.49899 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05410036 USD and is up 3.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 281 active market(s) with $49,210,168.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

