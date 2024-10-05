Kava (KAVA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $366.28 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $366.28 million and approximately $13.00 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00041722 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013260 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007546 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,731 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

