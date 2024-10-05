NFT Market Capitalization Reaches $683,556.13 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. NFT has a total market capitalization of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008639 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00013799 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,189.86 or 0.99985961 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001012 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007454 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007028 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

