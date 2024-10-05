Toncoin Trading Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion and approximately $146.53 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Toncoin has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $5.37 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00013799 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,189.86 or 0.99985961 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001012 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007454 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007028 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00055761 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,112,598,290 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

