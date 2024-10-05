crvUSD (CRVUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. crvUSD has a total market cap of $62.74 million and approximately $12.42 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One crvUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, crvUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About crvUSD

crvUSD’s total supply is 62,851,633 tokens. crvUSD’s official website is crvusd.curve.fi. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance.

Buying and Selling crvUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 62,851,633.36129236. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99868161 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $30,427,292.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire crvUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy crvUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

