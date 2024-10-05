Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) CEO Michael Thomas Henderson Sells 40,000 Shares

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $2,249,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,354,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,162,804.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Thomas Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, September 4th, Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $1,624,800.00.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of APGE stock opened at $54.48 on Friday. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $72.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,338,000 after buying an additional 54,107 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,105,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,857,000 after acquiring an additional 45,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,868,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,173,000 after purchasing an additional 705,795 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,591,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,170,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,770,000 after purchasing an additional 399,646 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.