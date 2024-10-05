Reviewing Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT) & Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT – Get Free Report) and Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Pixie Dust Technologies has a beta of -1.09, meaning that its stock price is 209% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Masimo has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pixie Dust Technologies and Masimo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pixie Dust Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Masimo 0 3 4 0 2.57

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pixie Dust Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $5.21, indicating a potential upside of 175.65%. Masimo has a consensus price target of $144.67, indicating a potential upside of 4.20%. Given Pixie Dust Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pixie Dust Technologies is more favorable than Masimo.

0.4% of Pixie Dust Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Masimo shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Masimo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pixie Dust Technologies and Masimo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pixie Dust Technologies N/A N/A N/A Masimo 3.94% 14.07% 6.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pixie Dust Technologies and Masimo”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pixie Dust Technologies $993.02 million 0.03 -$12.53 million N/A N/A Masimo $2.02 billion 3.66 $81.50 million $1.47 94.44

Masimo has higher revenue and earnings than Pixie Dust Technologies.

Summary

Masimo beats Pixie Dust Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pixie Dust Technologies

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc., a technology company, focuses on personal care and diversity, and workspace and digital transformation businesses primarily in Japan. It offers SonoRepro, an ultrasonic non-contact vibrotactile stimulation scalp care device; VUEVO, a series of directional voice arrival detection devices for individuals with deaf and hard-of-hearing; and kikippa, an acoustic stimulation device functioning as a desk-top speaker. The company also provides iwasemi, a sound-absorbing or sound-proofing material for architectural and interior design firms; hackke, a location positioning technology; KOTOWARI, a technology offering spatial analysis data; and magickiri, a planning services and monitoring service, which monitors human behavior and analyzes the customer's environment on the customer's behalf. In addition, it operates Pixie Nest, a membership forum, which hosts meetings and distributes information to facilitate solving social issues. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry. It also provides brain function and hemodynamic monitoring solutions; patient position and activity tracking, and neuromodulation technology solutions; and Masimo Hospital Automation platform, including hospital automation solutions, including Patient SafetyNet, Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, SafetyNet, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridg; and nasal high-flow ventilation, neuromodulation therapeutics, and telehealth solutions. In addition, the company provides its products through direct sales force, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service and home care providers, long-term care facilities, physician offices, veterinarians, and consumers; and home wellness products through e-commerce internet sites, such as masimopersonalhealth.com, amazon.com, and shopify.com. Masimo Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

