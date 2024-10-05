Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Paula Green Sells 3,310 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) SVP Paula Green sold 3,310 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $143,025.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,917.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Paula Green also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

On Friday, September 20th, Paula Green sold 297 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $13,941.18.

On Monday, August 5th, Paula Green sold 1,137 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $45,400.41.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ TWST opened at $43.34 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $60.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.71). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 74.63%. The company had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TWST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Twist Bioscience

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 407.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 16.1% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 114.8% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,590 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 63.0% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 388,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,152,000 after acquiring an additional 150,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 15,924 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.