Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Dennis Cho Sells 3,104 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Cho sold 3,104 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $134,123.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,237.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dennis Cho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Dennis Cho sold 234 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $10,983.96.

On Monday, August 5th, Dennis Cho sold 709 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $28,310.37.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.71). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 74.63% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 1,021.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 673,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,168,000 after purchasing an additional 613,057 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 720.7% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 654,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,272,000 after acquiring an additional 575,080 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4,133.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after acquiring an additional 300,891 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,462,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 63.0% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 388,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,152,000 after acquiring an additional 150,260 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

