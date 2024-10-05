Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Director Rene Amirault Sells 10,844 Shares

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) Director Rene Amirault sold 10,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.20, for a total value of C$132,296.80.

Shares of SES opened at C$13.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$6.98 and a twelve month high of C$13.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.43.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.02). Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of C$337.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank set a C$16.00 target price on Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.19.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

