Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) SVP Rachit Lohani Sells 658 Shares of Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) SVP Rachit Lohani sold 658 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $107,142.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,764 shares in the company, valued at $6,474,772.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paylocity Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $170.23 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $129.94 and a 1-year high of $206.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.68.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.29 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Paylocity from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Paylocity from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,643,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Paylocity by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Paylocity by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Further Reading

