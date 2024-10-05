Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Christopher Gibson Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $123,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 762,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,697,960.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 4th, Christopher Gibson sold 20,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $120,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Christopher Gibson sold 30,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $213,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $374,000.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $6.11 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $15.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 755.37%. The company had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,041,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $5,769,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,052,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 691,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 349,232 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RXRX shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

See Also

