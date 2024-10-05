H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.2225 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

H.B. Fuller has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 56 years. H.B. Fuller has a payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect H.B. Fuller to earn $5.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock opened at $77.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $64.64 and a 12 month high of $87.67.

Insider Activity

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $917.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.04 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.67%. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Heather Campe sold 23,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $1,958,711.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,873.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Our Latest Report on FUL

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.