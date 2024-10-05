The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.60 (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 1.60 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.

The PNC Financial Services Group has a payout ratio of 43.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to earn $14.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

NYSE PNC opened at $182.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $384,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,341,920. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $219,424.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,153 shares in the company, valued at $99,315,570.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $384,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,341,920. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,824 shares of company stock valued at $4,580,223 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. Citigroup increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

