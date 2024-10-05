The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.60 (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 1.60 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.
The PNC Financial Services Group has a payout ratio of 43.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to earn $14.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.
The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance
NYSE PNC opened at $182.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.78.
Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group
In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $384,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,341,920. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $219,424.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,153 shares in the company, valued at $99,315,570.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $384,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,341,920. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,824 shares of company stock valued at $4,580,223 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. Citigroup increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.65.
The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.
