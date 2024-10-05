LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Announces $0.19 Monthly Dividend

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 121.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.4%.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:LTC opened at $35.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.69. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Insider Activity

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 46.78%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LTC Properties will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David L. Gruber acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,229. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other LTC Properties news, Director David L. Gruber bought 6,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,412 shares in the company, valued at $658,229. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy Triche sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $182,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,326.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LTC

LTC Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.