LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Announces $0.19 Monthly Dividend

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.
LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 121.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.4%.
LTC Properties Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE:LTC opened at $35.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.69. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director David L. Gruber acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,229. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other LTC Properties news, Director David L. Gruber bought 6,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,412 shares in the company, valued at $658,229. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy Triche sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $182,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,326.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Friday, September 20th.
LTC Properties Company Profile
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.
